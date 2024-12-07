Pisces: You may find it challenging to control your emotions today, leading to frustration and confusion among those around you due to your unusual behavior. It's best to disregard anyone who approaches you for business credit. Plan your day carefully and seek help from trustworthy people who can support you. Stay vigilant, as someone might attempt to damage your reputation. Remember, with determination, nothing is insurmountable. You may feel upset today due to a minor lie from your spouse, but try not to let it affect you too much. Your simplicity will help maintain peace and balance in your life. Keep in mind the importance of staying grounded and following what’s necessary to improve your life. Remedy: Perform an abhishek (ritual bath) of panchamrit on Lord Shiva to improve your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.