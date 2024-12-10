Sagittarius: Take extra care of your health during this period, as it might be a bit sluggish—pay close attention to what you consume. Married individuals may receive financial support or benefits from their in-laws today. Prioritize your family’s needs and engage in their joys and challenges to show your care and strengthen bonds. It’s an exciting day, as your beloved might surprise you with gifts. Spending time with knowledgeable and experienced individuals will broaden your understanding. Travel and educational activities will further enhance your awareness. Your marriage will reach a beautiful and fulfilling high point today. Remedy: Wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and carry it with you to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.