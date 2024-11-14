Sagittarius: Encourage yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook. This mindset will boost your confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative feelings like fear, jealousy, or resentment. A sibling may ask to borrow money today; while you may help them, be aware it could add to your financial strain. Face any challenges today with a realistic mindset, and try not to expect too much from those offering help. Small disagreements could create tension with your partner, so be patient. Surround yourself with creative individuals who share your vision. Though travel might not yield immediate results, it will set the stage for future gains. You may feel on edge today, leading to an unnecessary argument with your spouse. Remedy: For steady financial growth, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and show respect and honor toward women.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.