Sagittarius: Today, you'll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to unwind and enjoy yourself. Investing in real estate could prove profitable, so consider exploring opportunities in that area. Your curiosity and desire to learn will open doors to new friendships. Be mindful of your tone with your loved one — a harsh attitude could strain your relationship. If you manage to find some free time despite a busy schedule, use it wisely. Investing this time in self-improvement can benefit your future. Your spouse may encourage you to go out when you’d rather stay in (or vice versa), which could leave you feeling irritated. Consider dining out with family or friends at an exotic restaurant — though it may be a bit pricey, the experience could be worthwhile. Remedy: To nurture a flourishing love life, consider distributing saffron-colored sweet pudding to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.