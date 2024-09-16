Sagittarius: Smile—it's the best remedy for any problem you face. If you're feeling uncertain about your finances, consider seeking advice from an elder on money management and saving. Your kindness and understanding will be appreciated, but be cautious not to make quick judgments, as they may put unnecessary pressure on others. Watch your words today—harsh language could disrupt the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Your artistic and creative talents will shine, earning you unexpected praise and rewards. In your free time, you'll finally get around to tasks you've been planning but hadn't had the chance to complete. However, be mindful, as relatives might spark a disagreement with your spouse today. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting your partner a pair of white or crystal artificial ducks.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.