Sagittarius: Your polite and considerate behavior will win admiration, with many people expressing their appreciation for you. Your hard work and dedication will not go unnoticed and may bring financial rewards. Youngsters might approach you for guidance on their school projects, offering an opportunity to share your knowledge. An unexpected romantic encounter will brighten your day and uplift your mood. It’s also an excellent time to launch new projects and put plans into action. However, the day may bring some tension as differences arise with close associates. Handle these situations with patience and understanding. Later, you and your spouse will relive the joys of your teenage years, sharing moments of innocent fun and laughter. Remedy: Serve and support physically challenged individuals and offer them sesame-based treats to bring happiness and positivity into your family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.