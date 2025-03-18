Sagittarius: Pay some extra attention to your health today. Businesspersons should be cautious about lending money to family members who may not repay it. An unexpected visit from an old friend will bring back fond memories. Your charm and bright presence will captivate your partner. However, avoid blending business matters with personal time. Although you may plan a special outing with your spouse, their health may prevent it. Instead, you'll find comfort in reminiscing about your cherished romantic moments together. Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to crows may help boost your career prospects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.