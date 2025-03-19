Sagittarius: Control your emotions and overcome your fears as soon as possible, as they may negatively impact your health and prevent you from enjoying your overall well-being. Today, you'll realize the benefits of past investments, as an old financial decision may bring you profitable returns. However, children’s lack of interest in studies might cause some disappointment. Your partner may have certain expectations from you today, but you may not be able to fulfill them, leading to some emotional upset. Increased responsibilities at work seem likely, demanding your attention and effort. You may consider spending your free time engaging in religious activities—just be sure to avoid unnecessary conflicts. By the end of the day, you will truly understand how much you mean to your spouse. Remedy: Chant Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times in the morning for a peaceful and blissful family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.