Sagittarius: The needs of others may interfere with your plans for self-care today. Don’t suppress your feelings—take some time to do what brings you peace and relaxation. Those who have been spending money carelessly may face a sudden financial need, making them realize the value of saving. While enhancing your home’s appearance, remember to also focus on the needs of your children. A home without children may be tidy, but it often lacks warmth and joy—they bring life and energy to a household. Avoid giving in to your partner’s emotional demands if they seem unreasonable. If you’re planning to take a day off, there’s no need to worry—everything should run smoothly in your absence. And if any issues arise, you'll handle them easily upon your return. Expect rituals, prayers, or auspicious ceremonies to take place at home today. However, your spouse may be a bit insensitive toward your well-being, so be mindful of your health. Remedy: For improved financial stability, prepare sweet rotis in a tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.