Sagittarius: Make a conscious effort to develop and enhance your personality. You may find yourself in an exciting new situation that also brings financial rewards. Be mindful of how you interact with family members—trying to dominate them could spark unnecessary arguments and criticism. Amid the hustle and bustle, you'll realize how fortunate you are to have such a wonderful partner by your side. Today is a favorable day for job applications or interviews. However, getting engrossed in a movie on TV or your phone might cause you to neglect important tasks. Your married life will feel more vibrant and joyful than ever today. Remedy: To maintain good health, carry a copper coin or a piece of copper with you at all times.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.