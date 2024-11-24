Sagittarius: Your consistent positive mindset will pay off, as success is likely in your endeavors. However, you might find yourself in a disagreement with your spouse over finances. They may express concerns about your spending habits and lifestyle choices. Some of you may invest in jewelry or a home appliance today. To maintain a strong and happy love life, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. Taking bold steps and making decisive choices will bring favorable outcomes. Although the day might start off a bit exhausting, things will improve as it progresses, and you’ll begin to see positive results. By evening, you’ll carve out some personal time, which could be well spent reconnecting with someone close. While everything might not go according to plan, you'll end the day cherishing a beautiful moment with your partner. Remedy: For financial stability and prosperity, bundle seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth, and bury it in a secluded place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.