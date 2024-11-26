Sagittarius: Your playful and childlike nature will shine through today, putting you in a cheerful mood. You and your spouse may find it beneficial to have an open discussion about finances, laying the groundwork for a secure future.

Managing children might be a challenge today, but approaching them with patience and affection will help maintain harmony and reduce stress. Remember, love and kindness are reciprocated.To keep your relationship strong and thriving, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. Trust and open communication are key. With dedication and persistence, you’ll make steady progress toward your goals. However, be cautious while driving home from work tonight—taking extra care can help you avoid accidents and maintain your health. Work stress may have affected your marriage recently, but today, you’ll find that grievances fade, bringing peace and understanding back into your relationship. Remedy: Uphold good values and nurture positive moments to strengthen your family bonds and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.