Sagittarius: Just as food needs salt to bring out its flavor, a bit of hardship can make you appreciate happiness even more. If you've invested in overseas property, today might be the right time to sell, potentially bringing in good profits. You’ll be in a cheerful, lively mood, spreading joy to those around you, and finding comfort in the arms of your beloved. With some free time, you can enjoy socializing and catching up on your favorite activities. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as it could lead to misunderstandings. If you feel unheard, stay calm—take a moment to understand both the situation and your perspective before responding. Remedy: To support mental stability, consider wearing a silver bangle or chain.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.