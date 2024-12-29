Sagittarius: Engaging in a sporting activity today will help you stay fit and energized. However, an unexpected increase in expenses might disrupt your peace of mind. Minor home improvements will be undertaken to enhance its appearance. Your romantic partner will surprise you with a thoughtful and beautiful gesture, adding joy to your day. Spend time with accomplished individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. If you live away from home, you may find comfort in visiting a park or quiet spot this evening after completing your tasks. Your married life feels especially harmonious today. Take the opportunity to plan a delightful evening for your spouse to make the day even more memorable. Remedy: For better financial prospects, avoid alcohol, non-vegetarian food, critical behavior, and dishonesty.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.