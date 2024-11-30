Sagittarius: Elevate your life to experience the deeper richness of infinite possibilities. Letting go of worries is the first step toward this transformation. Your efforts to save money for yourself are likely to succeed today, as you manage your finances wisely. It's a favorable day for family functions and important ceremonies, bringing joy and togetherness. Lovers will show exceptional sensitivity toward their families' feelings, strengthening bonds. Your keen observation skills will keep you ahead of the curve. Marriage will feel especially blissful today, as you truly appreciate its joys. If there’s a significant family decision to be made, this is an ideal time—it will bring long-term benefits. Remedy: Wear a bangle made of bronze or brass to support good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet/Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.