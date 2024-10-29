Sagittarius: Today, you’ll be bursting with energy—tasks that usually take time will be completed in half the usual effort. However, avoid overspending just to impress others. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends; their support will lift your spirits. Romance is in the air, so reach out to your loved one and make the most of the day. Your hard work will yield excellent results, bringing a sense of accomplishment. Despite having plenty of free time, you might struggle to engage in anything truly fulfilling. However, the evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek (ritual offering) to a Shivling to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1.15 pm.