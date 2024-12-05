Sagittarius: You will recover from a prolonged illness, but it's best to steer clear of selfish and short-tempered individuals who might cause unnecessary stress and aggravate your condition. If you're looking to boost your income, consider investing in secure financial schemes. Your knowledge and sense of humor will leave a positive impression on those around you. Keep pushing forward—luck is on your side today. If you're exploring a new business partnership, take the time to gather all necessary information before making a commitment. Today, you won’t be concerned about others' opinions. Instead, you’ll value your solitude, choosing to spend your free time in peace and self-reflection. Your spouse will amaze you with their thoughtfulness, possibly surprising you with a loving gesture. Remedy: For better health, offer water to a Peepal tree and walk around it, especially on Saturdays.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12.45 pm.