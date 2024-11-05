Sagittarius: Your kindness will attract many joyful moments today. Consider new investment opportunities, but only commit after carefully evaluating their potential. Spend your free time with children—it’s worth the extra effort to enjoy their company. Stay mindful of your actions, as your partner may be in an unpredictable mood today. Your dedication and hard work will yield excellent results. Focus on personal improvements that could boost your confidence and make you more appealing to others. In your marriage, both of you may feel the need for a little space today. Remedy: Chant "ॐ बृं बृहस्पतये नमः" (Om Bhram Bruhaspatayai Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.