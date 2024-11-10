Scorpio: You’ll feel an abundance of energy today, though work pressure may leave you feeling irritated. An unexpected guest might show up at your home, leading to unplanned spending on household items you intended to buy next month. Your children will put in effort to keep you happy, and those who are engaged will find joy in their fiancée's presence. It’s a favorable day for businesspeople, as a sudden business trip could bring positive outcomes. Recognizing the preciousness of time, you may prefer to spend some time alone, which will be beneficial. It seems that your spouse will give you extra attention today. Remedy: Improve your health by using pure honey regularly.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.