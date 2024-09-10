Scorpio: Your health remains strong today. You might need to dip into your long-term savings, which could dampen your spirits a bit. On the bright side, your love life is blossoming, and you may share sweet moments, like enjoying candyfloss or toffees with your partner. Those involved in international trade can expect favorable outcomes, and if you're working today, you’ll have the opportunity to showcase your talents. Attending seminars and exhibitions will offer you fresh insights and valuable connections. Though you often see jokes about marriage on social media, today you may become emotional as you realize the truly beautiful aspects of your married life. Remedy: Enhance your financial situation by donating white clothes or fabrics to women.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.