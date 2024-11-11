Scorpio: Your deepest dream is set to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check—too much enthusiasm could create unintended challenges. Investments made today will strengthen your financial security and prosperity. Focus on supporting your family with actions rooted in love and a positive outlook, rather than self-interest. You may experience the sweet joy of love today. Your confidence will shine at work, helping you influence others and gain their support. Tonight, you may feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Your spouse might surprise you with a thoughtful gift. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them in your home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.40 pm to 6.10 pm.