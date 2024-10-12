Scorpio: Meditation and yoga will benefit both your physical well-being and spiritual growth. While expenses may increase, a boost in income will help you manage them comfortably. Enjoy quality time with friends and family. Your love life will flourish, making this a memorable day. Don’t hesitate to share your opinions—they will be valued and appreciated. Married life will feel especially harmonious today. Though it can be frustrating when family members pressure you to do things over the weekend, staying calm will work in your favor. Remedy: Spend time shopping with your mother or a maternal figure to make them feel special and cherished.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.