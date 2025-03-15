Scorpio: Keep your temper in check today, as a quarrelsome attitude could cause lasting damage to your relationships. Cultivating open-mindedness and letting go of biases will help you avoid conflicts. On the financial front, things look positive. If you’ve lent money to someone, there’s a good chance you’ll get it back today. Visiting a religious place or connecting with a spiritual guide may bring you comfort and peace of mind. Your partner may seem upset due to family issues — try to calm them with patience and understanding. Today, you may not be concerned about others' opinions and might prefer spending your free time alone, enjoying some quiet moments. The morning could bring some struggles, perhaps due to a power outage or other minor inconvenience, but your spouse will step in to support you. Avoid oversleeping, as it may leave you feeling sluggish. Stay active to maintain your energy throughout the day. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your prayer room or family altar, and worship it daily to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 3.15 pm.