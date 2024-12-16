Scorpio: You’ll feel uplifted as those around you offer their support and encouragement. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is a good idea for long-term financial benefits. Prioritizing your children’s concerns will be important and rewarding. Wedding celebrations may be on the horizon for some, while others will find joy in romance, keeping spirits high. Encouragement from seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. Take time to guide your children on effective time management and making the most of their day. Expect to witness an exceptionally romantic side of your partner, making the day truly special. Remedy: For a peaceful and blissful family life, chant “ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः” (Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha) 11 times in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.