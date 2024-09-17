Scorpio: Today, some of you may face important decisions that could leave you feeling tense and anxious. If you've been spending recklessly, it's time to rein it in and start saving. Your friends and family will offer their love and support. While there may be some disappointment in love, don’t be discouraged—relationships often require patience. Your cooperative attitude will bring positive results at work, and you'll be given more responsibilities, boosting your standing in the company. Make time for younger family members, as neglecting them could disturb family harmony. Although your spouse may annoy you with their chatter today, they will also surprise you with something wonderful. Remedy: For good health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.