Scorpio: Your health will improve as you enjoy happy moments with others, but don't neglect it, as this could lead to issues later. A sudden inflow of funds will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. An important letter or message will bring joy to your entire family. Put in extra effort today, as luck is on your side. At work, your ideas and opinions will be sincerely heard and respected. Take some time for self-reflection to identify and work on your shortcomings, leading to positive changes in your personality. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel exceptionally happy today. Remedy: For good health, keep a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it over the nearest tree the following morning.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.