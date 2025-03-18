Scorpio: Neglecting your parents may affect your future prospects, so be mindful of their well-being. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—like sound waves—can create harmony or discord. What we sow today shapes what we reap tomorrow. Those engaged in international business are likely to see financial gains today. If you face challenges, your friends will be there to support you. Lovers will show extra care and respect for family feelings. A positive mood from your boss could make the workplace lively and enjoyable. Consider spending quality time with your siblings by watching a movie or match at home—it can strengthen your bond. Additionally, you and your spouse may receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: Feeding cows with green millets (Jvaar, Sorghum) may bring positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.