Scorpio: Celebrating a victory will bring you immense joy, and sharing this happiness with friends will make it even more special. You may find yourself in an exciting new situation that could also lead to financial gains. However, your family might blow small issues out of proportion. Stay persistent, as today is likely to be in your favor. Before handing over important files to your boss, make sure everything is thoroughly completed. Students should avoid delaying their tasks and use their free time to finish their work, as this will benefit them. You may witness the full expression of your partner's romantic side today. Remedy: To lead a happy family life, chant "Om" 28 or 108 times with a peaceful mind, day or night.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.