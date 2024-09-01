Scorpio: Today is an ideal day to refocus on improving your health. You’ll realize that investing wisely often pays off, as an old investment may bring you significant returns. Engaging in group activities could lead to new friendships. Make time to connect with your partner to deepen your understanding of each other. This is a day of high achievement and visibility. Despite your busy schedule, you'll find time for yourself to enjoy your favorite activities. You and your partner will have a heartfelt conversation, sharing your deepest emotions with one another. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your boyfriend or girlfriend by offering black and white sesame seeds to a river.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.