Scorpio: Elevate your life to experience the profound beauty of infinite possibilities. The first step is to free yourself from unnecessary worries. While you may not always value money, today you’ll understand its importance when faced with a financial need but lack sufficient funds. On the bright side, unexpected gifts or surprises from relatives and friends may lift your spirits. Love will take center stage, and you might experience the magic of blind love. At work, your efforts could earn you compliments. You’ll also feel nostalgic and want to revisit activities you enjoyed as a child. If you think marriage is all about compromises, today you’ll realize it’s one of the greatest blessings in your life. Remedy: Boost your financial prospects by always wearing clean and well-maintained clothes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.