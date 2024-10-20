Scorpio: Your honesty and bold opinions might unintentionally bruise a friend’s ego. However, your creative ideas today could unlock new financial opportunities. Be mindful of your spending, as indulging in luxuries or staying out late could create tension at home. A chance encounter may spark feelings of love at first sight. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to approach someone at work, today might be your lucky day. Shopping and recreational activities will likely keep you occupied throughout the day. Your life partner will go above and beyond to make you feel truly special and cherished. Remedy: Expressing kindness and offering help to widows will contribute positively to your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.