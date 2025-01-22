Scorpio: Maintain a balanced diet and incorporate regular exercise into your routine to stay fit. Financially, investing in conservative options will yield good returns. Spend some time enjoying your hobbies and supporting your family members—it will bring you joy and strengthen bonds. Pay attention to your partner’s eyes today; they may silently convey something truly special. Be mindful of your behaviour at work, as a dominating attitude could draw criticism from colleagues. If needed, it’s a favourable day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. For married individuals, today promises to be one of the most intimate and memorable days of your marital life. Remedy: To reach new heights of success in your professional life, worship a silver idol of your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.