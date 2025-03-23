Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing what you truly enjoy. If an investment opportunity catches your attention, take a closer look and consult with experts before making any commitments. It's a great day to strengthen your bond with your spouse. In a relationship, both partners should be fully committed to love and trust while maintaining open and constructive communication. Romance will be at the center of your emotions today. Investments made today could be profitable, though you may face some opposition from partners. To make the most of your day, remember to carve out time for yourself despite a busy schedule. Expect a joyful moment as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with love. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract greater financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.