Scorpio: A short temper may lead to arguments and conflicts, so stay calm. Traders and businesspeople with international dealings should be cautious, as financial losses are possible today—think carefully before making any decisions. This is a great time to engage in activities involving young people. You may meet someone who brings the joy of love into your life. New ventures will be tempting and hold the promise of good returns. Enjoy a relaxing day by immersing yourself in an engaging book or magazine. Your spouse will stand by you today in a crucial aspect of your life. Remedy: Boost your health by sharing food with those in need or individuals with physical challenges.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.