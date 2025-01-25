Scorpio: Your polite behavior will be highly appreciated today, and many people will shower you with verbal praise. Rather than rushing to buy new things, make use of what you already have. It’s an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from those you love. The eyes never lie, and today, your partner’s eyes will reveal something truly special. You may also come across an old item at home that will evoke nostalgic memories from your childhood. If you and your spouse have been feeling down lately, today will bring an opportunity for fun and joy. Although you’ll be spending the day at home, familial conflicts may cause you some worry. Remedy: Do something kind for a needy person today, such as giving food to a beggar or someone in need.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.