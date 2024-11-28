Scorpio: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments. Remember, nothing is gained from a dispute, but something valuable might be lost. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may face health issues requiring significant expenses. Strive to work closely with your family members to maintain harmony at home. A surprise message could brighten your day with sweet dreams. However, you might not achieve the desired outcomes at work, and someone close to you may act in a way that causes concern or disappointment. Although the Moon suggests you'll have ample free time, you may struggle to use it effectively. On a brighter note, your spouse will be exceptionally loving and may surprise you with a heartfelt gesture. Remedy: Wear green clothing to attract positive energy and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.