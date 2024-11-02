Scorpio: You may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. Keep an eye on your expenses today, avoiding any unnecessary or extravagant purchases. Though there may be some family tensions, don’t let them disturb your peace of mind. Positive energy will flow in your love life. Amid a busy lifestyle, it’s often hard to find time for yourself, but today you’re in luck—you’ll have plenty of it! Your spouse may go out of their way to do something special for you. Singing and dancing could be a great way to release the stress and exhaustion built up over the week. Remedy: Reading the Durga Saptashati can bring harmony and happiness to family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.