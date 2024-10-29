Scorpio: Domestic concerns might leave you feeling uneasy. However, any investment made today will contribute to long-term prosperity and financial stability. Make sure to spend quality time with your family and show them you care—don't give them a reason to feel neglected. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. Gaining new knowledge today will give you a competitive advantage in interactions with your peers. It’s also a great day to unwind with a good book or magazine. While married life isn’t always filled with romance, today promises to be an exceptionally romantic day. Remedy: Keep a yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or close by to promote mental and physical well-being. Yellow is known to uplift the mood and bring positivity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.