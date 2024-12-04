Scorpio: Practising yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and mentally strong. Be cautious while managing commitments and financial transactions. Avoid erratic behaviour, especially with your spouse, as it could disrupt harmony at home. Love will feel like a beautiful spring day filled with warmth and joy, as romance lights up your day. Your professional skills might face a test today, so focus your efforts on achieving the desired outcomes. Shopping and other activities will keep you occupied for most of the day. The innocent gestures of your spouse will bring you immense happiness and make your day truly special. Remedy: Use alum to clean your teeth regularly to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.