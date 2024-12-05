Scorpio: Avoid wasting energy on overthinking or chasing the impossible. Instead, focus your efforts in the right direction. If you're still awaiting your salary, financial worries may arise, prompting you to consider borrowing from a friend. An invitation to your child's award function will fill your heart with pride and happiness as they meet your expectations, turning a cherished dream into reality. Despite work pressures, your partner's romantic gestures will bring immense joy and comfort. Today will be vibrant and highly social, with people seeking your advice and readily agreeing with your insights. Business travel undertaken today will yield long-term benefits. In your married life, personal space is essential, but today you and your spouse will crave closeness, with romance reaching new heights.

Remedy: For improved financial conditions, apply a little oil to your body and belly button before bathing.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.