Taurus: Engaging in sports can help you stay youthful and energetic. Long-term investments are likely to bring substantial gains. However, spending too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies may upset your parents. It's important to balance your career planning with your hobbies to keep everyone happy. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval, so tread carefully. Staying focused on your work will lead to success and recognition. Travelling will bring joy and provide valuable learning experiences. However, a difference of opinion could spark an argument with your partner today. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by feeding green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm.