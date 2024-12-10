Taurus: Your impulsive behaviour could strain your relationship with your wife. Think carefully about the consequences before acting recklessly. If needed, take a break to refresh your mood. Your financial situation is likely to improve through speculation or unexpected gains. A visit to relatives might turn out to be more enjoyable than you expect. Love knows no bounds, and today, you may truly experience its limitless nature. You’ll feel appreciated and valued at work. If you’re feeling disillusioned with money, love, or family, consider visiting a spiritual teacher to seek peace and divine joy. By the end of the day, you’ll realize the deep connection you share with your spouse—they truly are your soulmate. Remedy: Stay healthy by donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5:30 pm.