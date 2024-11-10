Taurus: Today, you may find relief from the long-standing stress and tension in your life. It's a good time to make lifestyle changes that can help you stay stress-free in the long run. If you're away from home for work or studies, avoid people who waste your time and money. Enjoy a peaceful day with your family, and if others bring you their issues, don’t let it weigh you down. You’ll discover a wonderful new side of your partner, and they'll show enthusiasm for your new ideas and plans. Spending a quiet day reading a book alone might feel just perfect. Today, you'll truly understand why people say marriages are made in heaven. Remedy: For a strong financial outlook, read the Surya Chalisa and chant hymns dedicated to the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.