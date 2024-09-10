Taurus: Elevate your life to experience the boundless beauty of existence. The first step toward this is to let go of worries. Today, a creditor might approach you for loan repayment. While you may settle the debt, it could lead to further financial challenges, so it's wise to avoid borrowing. Stay away from arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. Your fantasies may come true today, so no need to dream about them anymore. Be tactful when dealing with colleagues. With determination, nothing is out of reach. If you and your spouse have been feeling down lately, today promises a joyful and fun-filled experience. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.