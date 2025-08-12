Taurus: Your energy may dip today, even as success feels within reach. Financial gains from your mother’s side are likely, perhaps with help from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Children might test your patience, so handle them with warmth and affection to avoid unnecessary stress—after all, love attracts love. Avoid sharing personal feelings or secrets with your partner for now. Your loyalty and ability to work flawlessly will earn you recognition. Spending time with a friend can be enjoyable, but steer clear of alcohol—it will only waste your time. Your spouse may show little concern for your health today. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to enjoy better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.