Taurus: Take some time to relax in the evening and unwind. If you’ve followed investment advice from someone unfamiliar, today may bring you unexpected financial gains. However, domestic responsibilities could feel overwhelming and contribute to mental stress. Your partner's unpredictable behavior might upset your mood, so try to approach the situation with patience. Your boundless creativity and enthusiasm will pave the way for another productive and rewarding day. Be mindful of your spouse’s feelings, as your busy schedule might leave them feeling neglected. They could express their disappointment later in the evening. Remember, steering your life in a positive direction requires surrounding yourself with the right people and maintaining the right mindset. Remedy: Chant "ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice daily, to strengthen intimacy with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 2.30 pm.