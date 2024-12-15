Taurus: Take a moment to reflect on your aspirations to truly savor life. Incorporate yoga into your daily routine—it promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being while helping you cultivate a balanced temperament. Today, a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters might arise, but maintaining a calm and composed attitude will help resolve things smoothly. If you’re planning changes to your home environment, ensure you have the approval of everyone involved. Be mindful of third-party interference, as it could cause tension between you and your partner. Work and household pressures may test your patience, making it easy to lose your temper. While you may intend to spend quality time with your beloved, unforeseen responsibilities might take precedence, leaving you feeling disappointed. You might also find yourself irritated by your spouse’s mood swings. Remedy: To foster joy and harmony in your family, apply a saffron mark on a Peepal tree and tie a loose yellow thread around its trunk.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.