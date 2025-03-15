Taurus: Don't let unwanted thoughts cloud your mind. Focus on staying calm and relaxed to boost your mental strength. Be cautious with your finances today, as there’s a risk of monetary loss. Pay close attention when handling transactions or signing documents. It's a good day to reconnect with people you don't often meet. However, time may feel slow and unfulfilling without your beloved's company. Your communication skills and work performance will shine, leaving a positive impression. If you and your spouse indulge in rich food or drinks, take care to avoid potential health issues. Instead of wasting time on unproductive activities, consider learning a new language—it can enhance your conversation skills and broaden your horizons. Remedy: If you're feeling mentally unsettled, offering food to black ants may help restore balance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.