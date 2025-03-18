Taurus: Prioritize your health over social commitments. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advisable for long-term benefits. Spending too much time at work may create issues in your domestic life. You might strongly feel the absence of your partner today. However, your professional approach and work quality are likely to improve. In the evening, you may feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a park. A special blessing from your parents for your spouse could bring positivity to your married life. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati for harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.