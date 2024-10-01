Taurus: Be cautious with your posture to avoid injury. Good posture not only boosts your personality but also plays a vital role in improving health and confidence. Those with loans may face difficulties in repayment today. It's a good day to assist your children with their homework. You’ll be in a romantic mood, and love opportunities will be abundant. At work, a single kind gesture may turn your enemies into friends. However, you might unintentionally say something that hurts your family’s feelings. Feeling regretful, you'll spend time making amends. Expect a pleasant surprise in your married life.

Remedy: Donating bronze can enhance the positive influence of Mercury, which may help in boosting your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.